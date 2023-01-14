Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,565 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,784,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,706,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

