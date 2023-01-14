Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

