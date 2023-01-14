Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

