Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

