Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

