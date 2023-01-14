Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $258.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.