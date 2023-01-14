Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $433.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.