Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $374.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.88 and its 200 day moving average is $336.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

