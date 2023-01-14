Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.