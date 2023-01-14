Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

