Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,500 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 143.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 543,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at LSB Industries
In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LSB Industries Price Performance
Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $27.45.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.