Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.1 %

PYCR stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

