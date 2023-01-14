Monashee Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MLTX opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

MLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

