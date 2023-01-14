Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,449,599 shares of company stock worth $13,695,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

