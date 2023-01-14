Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $174,000.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.56.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

