Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Pliant Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,389 shares of company stock worth $1,989,100 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

