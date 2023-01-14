Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Biohaven comprises about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Biohaven as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $182,866,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $18.70 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.



