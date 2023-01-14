Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.12 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.86%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

