Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. argenx makes up 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $401.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day moving average of $373.20. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $407.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

