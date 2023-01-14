Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CinCor Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINC. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINC opened at $28.95 on Friday. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

