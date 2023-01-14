Monero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $165.68 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.79 or 0.00841191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $165.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00419357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00107702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00599823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00222352 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,035 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

