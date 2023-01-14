Monero Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Monero has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $177.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $175.18 or 0.00844502 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,743.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00421048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00107738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00606923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00218005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00222351 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,226,967 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

