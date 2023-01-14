Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Monero has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $128.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $182.39 or 0.00870029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00421632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00110198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00609752 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00214879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00224130 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,226,639 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

