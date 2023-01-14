Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $218.59 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00081441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 548,883,292 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

