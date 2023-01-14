Morgan Stanley Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $50.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $156,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

