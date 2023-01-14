Morgan Stanley Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:JXN opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.
Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.
Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
About Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
