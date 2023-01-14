Morgan Stanley Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.