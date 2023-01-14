M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.72.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.