M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $171.76 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

