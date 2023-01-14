Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 1.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

