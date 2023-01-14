Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 5.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Shares of MCK opened at $381.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $237.61 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

