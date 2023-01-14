Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $248.51

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.51 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 237 ($2.89). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.92), with a volume of 3,196 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mulberry Group from GBX 340 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £144.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.12.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.