Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 420,402 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.