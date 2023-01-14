My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0480 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $776,389.67 and approximately $788,180.16 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.72 or 0.01472753 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029013 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.01767440 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

