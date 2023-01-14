My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $782,482.18 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $782,482.18 and approximately $845,684.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

