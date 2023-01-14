NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 1.4 %

NNVC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

