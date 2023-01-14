National Bank Financial Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Sector Perform Market Weight

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

