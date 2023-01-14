NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00010569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $506.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,847,527 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,847,527 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.19113482 USD and is up 21.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $250,768,103.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.