Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $134,069,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $6,764,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $538.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.74.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.