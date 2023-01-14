Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $244.96 million and approximately $978,589.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003202 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427554 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.27 or 0.30198968 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00910318 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
