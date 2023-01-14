Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Nevro has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

