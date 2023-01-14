Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Nevro has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

