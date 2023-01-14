New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 1.5%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 95,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
