NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.37. 166,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

