Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 20,124 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,124 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 5.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.