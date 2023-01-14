Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $383,418.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shelly Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.54. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $247.08.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.