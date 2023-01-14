Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

