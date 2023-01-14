Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 103,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 150,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

