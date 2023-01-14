Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 103,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 150,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.