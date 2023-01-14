Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,308,013 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,080,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,752 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 347,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

