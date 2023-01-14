Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 75,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.19.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

