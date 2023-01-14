Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

