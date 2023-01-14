NULS Trading Up 11.8% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $21.29 million and $1.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

